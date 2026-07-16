Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$163.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$170.56.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$179.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 418,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,448. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$164.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$179.63. The stock has a market cap of C$108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.38 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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