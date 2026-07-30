Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $87.74. 2,699,816 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,554. The firm's 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Canadian Pacific Kansas City News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and earnings exceeded estimates. CPKC reported second-quarter revenue of approximately C$4.2 billion, while adjusted diluted EPS was C$1.27. Separately reported results showed U.S.-dollar EPS of $0.92 versus the $0.89 consensus and revenue of $2.93 billion versus the $2.89 billion estimate. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, supported in part by strong grain shipments. CPKC reports strong Q2 results

CPKC reported second-quarter revenue of approximately C$4.2 billion, while adjusted diluted EPS was C$1.27. Separately reported results showed U.S.-dollar EPS of $0.92 versus the $0.89 consensus and revenue of $2.93 billion versus the $2.89 billion estimate. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, supported in part by strong grain shipments. Positive Sentiment: Management expects stronger growth in the second half of 2026. The company highlighted its three-country network, continued revenue momentum and expectations for accelerated growth, factors that could support the stock if execution improves. Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

The company highlighted its three-country network, continued revenue momentum and expectations for accelerated growth, factors that could support the stock if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides ongoing income support, although its approximately 1.2% yield is modest. CPKC dividend announcement

CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides ongoing income support, although its approximately 1.2% yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: Board leadership changed. Long-serving Chair Isabelle Courville retired and Vice-Chair Gordon Trafton became chair under the company’s succession plan. The transition appears orderly, limiting immediate governance concerns. CPKC board chair announcement

Long-serving Chair Isabelle Courville retired and Vice-Chair Gordon Trafton became chair under the company’s succession plan. The transition appears orderly, limiting immediate governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern. Reported EPS was below the year-ago figure in one comparison ($1.12 previously versus $0.92), despite higher revenue. Coverage also cited weaker profits, suggesting cost pressures, freight mix or lower volumes may be tempering the benefit of revenue growth. Canadian Pacific earnings and grain crop report

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here