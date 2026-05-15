Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.3640.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,796 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company's stock.

Canadian Solar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Solar this week:

Canadian Solar Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.35. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc NASDAQ: CSIQ is a global renewable energy company that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and system solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers. Canadian Solar offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including mono- and multi-crystalline solar cells and modules, as well as advanced energy storage and system integration solutions tailored for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In addition to manufacturing solar components, Canadian Solar provides end-to-end services encompassing project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance.

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