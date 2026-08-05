Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $195.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.84.

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Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a 1-year low of $150.14 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.Booking's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $55.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,169,536. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Booking by 191,965.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,665,168,000 after purchasing an additional 816,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 66,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $117,600,000 after buying an additional 658,788 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 649,602 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,785,000 after buying an additional 625,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $3,271,041,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue increased 8.1% year over year to $7.35 billion, topping the $7.19 billion consensus estimate, while non-GAAP earnings of $2.54 per share beat estimates by roughly 4%. The company also surpassed the high end of its guidance across key operating metrics. Booking Beats Q2 Sales Expectations

Revenue increased 8.1% year over year to $7.35 billion, topping the $7.19 billion consensus estimate, while non-GAAP earnings of $2.54 per share beat estimates by roughly 4%. The company also surpassed the high end of its guidance across key operating metrics. Positive Sentiment: Travel demand remained healthy: Strong domestic and regional travel helped offset continued weakness in long-haul international travel and earlier concerns about Middle East-related demand. The performance suggests Booking continues to benefit from solid consumer demand for travel. Booking Reports Higher Revenue on Strong Travel Demand

Strong domestic and regional travel helped offset continued weakness in long-haul international travel and earlier concerns about Middle East-related demand. The performance suggests Booking continues to benefit from solid consumer demand for travel. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy could reinforce Booking’s competitive position: Management’s focus is on owning the transaction—including inventory, pricing, cancellations, customer authentication, payments and supplier settlement—rather than merely allowing generative AI tools to recommend trips. That approach could help preserve Booking’s role and monetization opportunities as AI changes travel search. AI Can Plan the Trip but Booking Wants the Transaction

Management’s focus is on owning the transaction—including inventory, pricing, cancellations, customer authentication, payments and supplier settlement—rather than merely allowing generative AI tools to recommend trips. That approach could help preserve Booking’s role and monetization opportunities as AI changes travel search. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s average recommendation remains equivalent to Buy, but the usefulness of highly optimistic analyst ratings is being questioned because such ratings may already reflect much of the favorable outlook. Wall Street Views on Booking

Wall Street’s average recommendation remains equivalent to Buy, but the usefulness of highly optimistic analyst ratings is being questioned because such ratings may already reflect much of the favorable outlook. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance fell short of expectations: Booking projected revenue of approximately $9.4 billion to $9.5 billion, below the $9.7 billion analyst consensus. Continued pressure on long-haul international travel and geopolitical uncertainty remain risks to future growth.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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