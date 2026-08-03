Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $209.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coinbase Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.11.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $146.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.29.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm's revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,991,110.64. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. 16.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 546.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord maintains its Buy rating. The reiterated bullish view provides some support for Coinbase, despite recent volatility and weaker quarterly results. Coinbase Global's Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

The reiterated bullish view provides some support for Coinbase, despite recent volatility and weaker quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retains a Buy rating and $265 price target. Its forecast for $4.37 in fiscal 2027 EPS suggests the firm expects earnings to recover as crypto activity improves and Coinbase expands beyond trading. HC Wainwright Coinbase estimates

Its forecast for $4.37 in fiscal 2027 EPS suggests the firm expects earnings to recover as crypto activity improves and Coinbase expands beyond trading. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory and longer-term growth remain potential catalysts. CEO Brian Armstrong and other Coinbase executives continue to advocate for the CLARITY Act, which could establish clearer U.S. cryptocurrency rules. However, management says Coinbase can operate normally even if the bill does not pass this year, while the bill’s near-term prospects remain uncertain. Coinbase CEO advocates for the Clarity Act

CEO Brian Armstrong and other Coinbase executives continue to advocate for the CLARITY Act, which could establish clearer U.S. cryptocurrency rules. However, management says Coinbase can operate normally even if the bill does not pass this year, while the bill’s near-term prospects remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered their price targets. Needham cut its target to $177, Oppenheimer reduced its target to $193, and Benchmark lowered its target to $230. The cuts signal reduced expectations following Coinbase’s earnings miss, although the targets remain above the current share price. Needham cuts Coinbase price target

Needham cut its target to $177, Oppenheimer reduced its target to $193, and Benchmark lowered its target to $230. The cuts signal reduced expectations following Coinbase’s earnings miss, although the targets remain above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase’s quarterly results missed expectations. The exchange reported a $1.36 per-share loss versus the anticipated $0.44 loss, while revenue of $1.22 billion fell short of the $1.29 billion estimate and declined 18.5% year over year. The disappointing results renewed concerns about the impact of the crypto downturn on trading revenue. Coinbase quarterly report

The exchange reported a $1.36 per-share loss versus the anticipated $0.44 loss, while revenue of $1.22 billion fell short of the $1.29 billion estimate and declined 18.5% year over year. The disappointing results renewed concerns about the impact of the crypto downturn on trading revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin demand indicators remain weak in the U.S. Bitcoin traded below $63,000 while the Coinbase Premium Index stayed negative for a record 77 consecutive days. The persistent discount suggests U.S. institutional buyers have been less aggressive—or have continued selling—potentially weighing on Coinbase’s transaction volumes and revenue. Bitcoin and Coinbase Premium Index

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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