Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $221.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $211.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.33.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.43. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,706,714,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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