Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

CBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company's stock.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $571.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Capital Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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