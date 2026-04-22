Capital Llc Sells 15,000 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,200. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 191,888 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Viant Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Viant Technology by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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