Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$82.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

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Capital Power Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.05. The company had a trading volume of 461,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$55.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.23.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.88, for a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$652,279.68. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power TSX: CPX is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities, plus battery energy storage across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future.

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