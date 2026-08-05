Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 0.200-0.200 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Capri stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capri has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $28.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Capri has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,759,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock worth $79,282,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,470,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,491,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,849 shares of the company's stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 385,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Further Reading

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