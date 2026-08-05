Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $857.0 million. Capri also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 2.150-2.150 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. Capri has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Capri has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $53,759,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,282,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $16,470,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,491,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capri by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,849 shares of the company's stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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