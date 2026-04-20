Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Capstone Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Clarkson Capital raised Capstone Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$18.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$906.88 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 13.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

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