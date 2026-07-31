CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $43.4620, with a volume of 13059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CareDx had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Key Headlines Impacting CareDx

Here are the key news stories impacting CareDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: CareDx reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share , ahead of the $0.22 consensus estimate and well above the $0.10 reported a year earlier. CareDx Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CareDx reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.22 consensus estimate and well above the $0.10 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $131.95 million , topping the $113.83 million analyst estimate and increasing 52.2% from the prior-year period. CareDx Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue reached , topping the $113.83 million analyst estimate and increasing 52.2% from the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $490 million–$500 million , significantly above the approximately $455.7 million consensus forecast. The upgraded guidance signals continued confidence in demand and business momentum. CareDx Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Lifts 2026 Revenue Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , significantly above the approximately $455.7 million consensus forecast. The upgraded guidance signals continued confidence in demand and business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and conference call reinforced the favorable results, highlighting the quarterly revenue and profitability improvement that is supporting the stronger outlook. CareDx Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call reinforced the favorable results, highlighting the quarterly revenue and profitability improvement that is supporting the stronger outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, CareDx continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, so investors will watch whether the improved profitability becomes sustainable.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised CareDx to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareDx

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,166,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,959 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,681.16. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 12,103 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $279,700.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,686 shares in the company, valued at $847,813.46. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 78,936 shares of company stock worth $2,093,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,014 shares of the company's stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company's stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000.

CareDx Trading Up 9.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.01 and a beta of 2.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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