Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.1667.

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A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $359.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $432.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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