Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Carlsmed in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsmed from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlsmed from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlsmed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlsmed from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlsmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the third quarter worth about $16,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the third quarter worth about $3,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the third quarter worth about $2,026,000.

Carlsmed Price Performance

CARL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.87. Carlsmed has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Carlsmed had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 72.60%.

Carlsmed Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient's unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

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