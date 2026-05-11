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Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Carlyle Secured Lending logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Carlyle Secured Lending reported quarterly EPS of $0.36, edging past analyst expectations of $0.35, though revenue of $64.08 million came in below the $65.78 million consensus estimate.
  • The stock rose slightly after the report, trading up 0.2% to $11.55, with the company carrying a market cap of about $809.6 million and a dividend yield of 13.9% based on its $0.40 quarterly payout.
  • Analysts currently have a mixed but cautious view on CGBD: the stock holds a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $12.75, even as some firms recently trimmed their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 395,993 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,845. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $809.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. Carlyle Secured Lending's payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, Director John G. Nestor sold 4,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $49,687.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,275.64. The trade was a 44.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc NASDAQ: CGBD is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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