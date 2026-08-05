Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do Sells 4,808 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $21,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,242,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,466,978. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, July 20th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $20,289.76.

On Monday, July 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Price Performance

NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 312,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,616. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $751.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered VTEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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