Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carvana stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Carvana Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CVNA opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 3.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $4,936,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,050,635 shares in the company, valued at $81,359,073.13. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $3,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 464,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,793,430.64. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,205 shares of company stock worth $19,495,895. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Carvana by 23.1% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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