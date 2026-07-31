Cary Flanagan Sells 3,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) CAO Cary Flanagan sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $254,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $382,782.10. This trade represents a 39.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 4,570,095 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,160. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,918,523 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $675,380,000 after buying an additional 2,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,865 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $66,151,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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