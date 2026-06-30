Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Katrina Lindsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) insider Katrina Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,400. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $794.79. 644,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,987. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.00 and a 52-week high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $819.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.89.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CASY

Key Stories Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here