Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Cass Information Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cass Information Systems shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $56.69 and closing near $56.01. MarketBeat reports an overall “Buy” consensus, though the $54 average price target is below the current share price.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results slightly missed expectations, with EPS of $0.71 versus $0.72 forecast and revenue of $49.94 million versus $51.02 million expected. Analysts project full-year EPS of $2.96.
  • Cass announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, equivalent to $1.28 annually and a 2.3% yield; institutional investors own approximately 59.1% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cass Information Systems.

Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 61465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on Cass Information Systems and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Cass Information Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CASS

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $720.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Cass Information Systems's payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,932 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 530,380 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,749 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,833 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company's stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cass Information Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Cass Information Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cass Information Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cass Information Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines