Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $830.03, but opened at $922.00. Caterpillar shares last traded at $882.4020, with a volume of 1,271,316 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $1.95. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings and revenue beat: Caterpillar reported adjusted profit of $8.17 per share, up from $4.72 a year earlier and well above the roughly $6.22–$6.25 consensus. Sales and revenue rose 24% year over year to a record $20.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $19.3 billion. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Caterpillar reported adjusted profit of $8.17 per share, up from $4.72 a year earlier and well above the roughly $6.22–$6.25 consensus. Sales and revenue rose 24% year over year to a record $20.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $19.3 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure is boosting the power business: Rising data-center construction and electricity demand are driving orders for Caterpillar’s engines and power-generation equipment, alongside continued strength in construction and mining machinery. The company’s order backlog reportedly reached a record $63 billion. Caterpillar Surges as Data Center Boom Drives Earnings Growth

Rising data-center construction and electricity demand are driving orders for Caterpillar’s engines and power-generation equipment, alongside continued strength in construction and mining machinery. The company’s order backlog reportedly reached a record $63 billion. Positive Sentiment: Outlook improved: Caterpillar now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens percentage range, up from its prior low-double-digit forecast. Management also returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. CAT Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Revenue Forecast

Caterpillar now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens percentage range, up from its prior low-double-digit forecast. Management also returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus shifts to execution: CAT’s valuation is elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio of about 41, and the stock remains sensitive to industrial cycles, construction and mining demand, and the sustainability of data-center spending. Earlier reports had highlighted an AI-related selloff, making the strong results an important test of the growth narrative.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $966.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $77,567,548 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $923.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $814.19. The firm has a market cap of $405.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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