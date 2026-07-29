Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 7% - Here's What Happened

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $776.00 and last traded at $782.3170. 5,771,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,911,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $840.85.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $360.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $928.73 and its 200-day moving average is $808.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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