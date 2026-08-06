Celcuity (CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share and revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 price target on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Celcuity by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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