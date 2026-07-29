Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 48.30% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $436.50.

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Celestica Price Performance

CLS traded down $23.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.05. 2,648,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,680. The company's 50-day moving average is $361.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.91. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 12-month low of $173.23 and a 12-month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, while adjusted EPS of $2.54 surpassed the $2.29 consensus estimate. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance, supported by strong cloud connectivity and AI infrastructure demand. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, while adjusted EPS of $2.54 surpassed the $2.29 consensus estimate. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance, supported by strong cloud connectivity and AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in full-year revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of consensus expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst estimates. CLS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong CCS Demand, Outlook Raised

Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in full-year revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of consensus expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst estimates. Positive Sentiment: The forward growth outlook remains robust. On its earnings call, Celestica pointed to accelerating growth in 2027, stronger customer visibility, hyperscaler demand and increased AI-related networking programs. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment grew approximately 84% year over year, with additional mass production expected. Celestica Q2 Earnings Call Points to Faster Growth in 2027

On its earnings call, Celestica pointed to accelerating growth in 2027, stronger customer visibility, hyperscaler demand and increased AI-related networking programs. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment grew approximately 84% year over year, with additional mass production expected. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is bullish, but the signal has limitations. Celestica carries a favorable average brokerage recommendation, although analyst ratings can be overly optimistic and may already reflect much of the company’s growth potential. Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

Celestica carries a favorable average brokerage recommendation, although analyst ratings can be overly optimistic and may already reflect much of the company’s growth potential. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may be weighing on the shares. Despite the earnings beat and raised guidance, the stock’s high valuation and recent sharp advance leave it vulnerable to selling when investors lock in gains or demand even stronger revisions. The current decline therefore appears more consistent with post-earnings consolidation than deteriorating business fundamentals.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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