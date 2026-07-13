Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 4.1% - What's Next?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $339.14 and last traded at $345.1930. Approximately 1,219,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,341,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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