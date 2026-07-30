Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share and revenue of $0.7350 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,079,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $219,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,557,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,037,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,208,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,397,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,282,000 after acquiring an additional 555,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,858,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,420 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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