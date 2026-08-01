Cellectis (CLLS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its H1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cellectis to announce earnings of ($0.2630) per share and revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:40 AM ET.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%.

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Cellectis Stock Down 3.5%

Cellectis stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.88. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 132.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cellectis

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company's core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.

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