Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $84.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Cencora's conference call:

Fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $17.75–$17.95 from $17.70–$17.90, supported by strong year-to-date execution and $1 billion of share repurchases.

to $17.75–$17.95 from $17.70–$17.90, supported by strong year-to-date execution and $1 billion of share repurchases. Third-quarter adjusted operating income increased 17% and adjusted EPS rose 12%; U.S. Healthcare Solutions benefited from strong specialty utilization and better-than-expected performance at OneOncology and RCA.

International Healthcare Solutions operating income grew 21% as European distribution, World Courier, and European 3PL delivered strong results, while MWI Animal Health also performed ahead of expectations.

Management highlighted continued long-term opportunities in Part B biosimilars, MSO expansion, clinical-trial services, AI-enabled demand forecasting, and specialty logistics, while emphasizing that OneOncology’s integration and platform expansion remain in relatively early stages.

Higher debt from the OneOncology acquisition lifted quarterly net interest expense by $59 million year over year, and management expects the potential MWI-Covetrus transaction to create an estimated $0.35 fiscal 2027 EPS headwind if it closes around midyear; stronger-dollar effects are also reducing international revenue growth.

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Cencora Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,320,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,634. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day moving average of $314.85. Cencora has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54.

Cencora declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth about $74,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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