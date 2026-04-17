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Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Central Asia Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a "Hold" rating on Central Asia Metals with a price target of GBX 190, which implies roughly a 21.5% upside; the Street consensus is also a "Hold" with a consensus PT of GBX 190.
  • The stock traded at GBX 156.40 midday, below its 50‑day (GBX 186.34) and 200‑day (GBX 179.04) moving averages, with a 52‑week range of GBX 139.20–244, a market cap of £266.52m and a negative P/E of -3.67.
  • Central Asia Metals is a low‑cost base‑metals producer owning 100% of the Kounrad SX‑EW copper facility in Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc‑lead mine in North Macedonia, with annual capacities of up to ~14,000t copper, ~21,000t zinc and ~29,000t lead.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 price objective on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock's current price.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 205 to GBX 165 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Central Asia Metals to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 to GBX 200 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAML

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

CAML stock traded up GBX 3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,619. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.09. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 139.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 244.

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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