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Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Central Asia Metals logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167 and traded as low as GBX 145.20. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 146.60, with a volume of 716,592 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 165 to GBX 160 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 188.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 139.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 7,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £10,034.85. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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