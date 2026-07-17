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Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Central Asia Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Central Asia Metals shares fell below their 200-day moving average during Thursday trading, dipping as low as GBX 136.20 before last trading at GBX 137.98. The stock’s 200-day average was GBX 170.72, signaling recent technical weakness.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but slightly constructive, with two Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The consensus view is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of GBX 188.75, even after Canaccord Genuity trimmed its target to GBX 160.
  • Insider buying was reported when director Alison Baker purchased 7,545 shares at GBX 133 each in June. Insider ownership stands at 8.57%, which may indicate some confidence in the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.72 and traded as low as GBX 136.20. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 137.98, with a volume of 708,849 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 165 to GBX 160 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 188.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 0.6%

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 141.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.72. The company has a market cap of £235.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alison Baker purchased 7,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £10,034.85. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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