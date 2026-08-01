Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Trading 0.7% Higher - Here's Why

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI - Get Free Report)'s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Central Plains Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Plains Bancshares has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

The company's fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI - Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,945 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares accounts for 2.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company's stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Central Plains Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Council Grove, Kansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a range of deposit and lending products designed to serve the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural customers in rural and small‐town markets across central and eastern Kansas.

The company's core services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, complemented by consumer, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

Further Reading

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