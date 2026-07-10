Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

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Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities Corporation ( NYSEAMERICAN:CET Get Free Report ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 693 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 6,610 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CET stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 40,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803,728 shares of the company's stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Central Securities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 396,467 shares of the company's stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 312,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 122,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

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