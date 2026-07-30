Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $817.15 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Century Aluminum Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,046 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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