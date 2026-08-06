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Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Century Communities logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,050 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $117,397,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,940 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,823 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,394 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.3%

CCS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $927.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Century Communities's revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

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