Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPSC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Century Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

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Century Therapeutics Price Performance

IPSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,241. The company has a market cap of $383.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.55. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 358.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 142,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

Further Reading

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