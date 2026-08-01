C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.66 and traded as high as $83.15. C&F Financial shares last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 5,690 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on C&F Financial

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.32.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. C&F Financial's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

In other C&F Financial news, EVP Jason E. Long sold 1,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,266.50. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $51,229.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,501.64. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,263 shares of company stock valued at $320,344. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 370.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in C&F Financial by 2,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company's stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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