CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.6250.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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CF Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $103.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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