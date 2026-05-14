CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.2727.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGON. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CG Oncology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

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CG Oncology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CG Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $100 price target on CG Oncology, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term opportunity despite near-term losses. HC Wainwright analyst note

HC Wainwright kept a rating and on CG Oncology, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term opportunity despite near-term losses. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst actions also leaned constructive, including a new $81 target from RBC , a Buy rating from Truist , and a new $96 target from JPMorgan , which may be helping sentiment. RBC price target article

Other recent analyst actions also leaned constructive, including a , a , and a , which may be helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates for 2026–2029 , reflecting expectations for larger losses in the near term, but it also raised its FY2030 EPS estimate to $6.77 , implying a potentially meaningful long-term earnings ramp. HC Wainwright earnings estimate update

HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates for , reflecting expectations for larger losses in the near term, but it also raised its , implying a potentially meaningful long-term earnings ramp. Neutral Sentiment: CG Oncology’s recent presentation at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference and its presence at the AUA Annual Meeting keep investor attention on its clinical and commercial progress, but these items are not direct catalysts by themselves. Conference presentation transcript

CG Oncology Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CGON stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.41.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other news, Director James Mulay sold 15,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,138,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,956. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NFSG Corp bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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