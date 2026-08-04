CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$124.23.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotia reduced their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$110.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$135.00 price target on CGI and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CGI from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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CGI Price Performance

GIB.A stock opened at C$102.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.13. CGI has a 52-week low of C$83.34 and a 52-week high of C$135.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.57.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CGI's dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

CGI Company Profile

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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