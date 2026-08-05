Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $253.00 and last traded at $258.39, with a volume of 3023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.12.

The medical research company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,706 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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