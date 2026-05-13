Charles Schwab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 29,019 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 137,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. 4,919,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports suggest Schwab is preparing a deeper push into digital assets, including possible access to Bitcoin and Ethereum for its enormous client base. If Charles Schwab integrates crypto more directly into its brokerage platform, it could attract more trading activity, deepen client engagement, and open a new revenue stream. Article Title

Reports suggest Schwab is preparing a deeper push into digital assets, including possible access to Bitcoin and Ethereum for its enormous client base. If Charles Schwab integrates crypto more directly into its brokerage platform, it could attract more trading activity, deepen client engagement, and open a new revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s rollout of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading comes as spot Bitcoin ETF outflows have accelerated, highlighting continued investor demand for direct crypto access. That positions SCHW to capture assets and trading activity from investors looking for a familiar, large-scale brokerage platform. Article Title

Schwab’s rollout of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading comes as spot Bitcoin ETF outflows have accelerated, highlighting continued investor demand for direct crypto access. That positions SCHW to capture assets and trading activity from investors looking for a familiar, large-scale brokerage platform. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, higher markets, and supportive interest-rate conditions. That view supports the case for margin expansion and continued EPS growth. Article Title

One analysis argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, higher markets, and supportive interest-rate conditions. That view supports the case for margin expansion and continued EPS growth. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s Modern Wealth Survey was cited in a broader consumer-investing article, showing that many Americans believe long-term investing takes patience even as active trading remains elevated. The data reinforces Schwab’s relevance in self-directed investing, but it is not a direct company catalyst. Article Title

Schwab’s Modern Wealth Survey was cited in a broader consumer-investing article, showing that many Americans believe long-term investing takes patience even as active trading remains elevated. The data reinforces Schwab’s relevance in self-directed investing, but it is not a direct company catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other items, including a volunteer-week community story and general investing guidance pieces, are unlikely to have a material near-term impact on SCHW shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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