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Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts assign Chart Industries a consensus rating of "Hold" (16 analysts: 1 sell, 13 hold, 2 buy) with an average 1‑year target price of $203.67.
  • Recent quarter missed expectations: Chart reported EPS of $2.51 vs. $3.48 expected and revenue of $1.08B vs. $1.23B expected, producing a slim net margin (0.95%) despite a market cap near $9.96B and a very high reported P/E (~800x).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chart Industries.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.6667.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Chart Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Chart Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $208.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.07. Chart Industries has a one year low of $116.74 and a one year high of $208.51. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,614,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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