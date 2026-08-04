Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.280-1.340 EPS.

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Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

CLDT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 93,158 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,149. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $616.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust's payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company's stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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