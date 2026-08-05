Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.5410, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.01 million. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS.

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Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Key Chatham Lodging Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chatham Lodging Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Chatham reported $0.13 in earnings per share, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $87.8 million versus expectations of $82.0 million. Chatham Lodging Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Chatham reported $0.13 in earnings per share, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $87.8 million versus expectations of $82.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations improved materially: Q2 FFO was $0.48 per share, ahead of the $0.45 analyst estimate and up from $0.36 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $32.7 million, while AFFO per diluted share surged 22% to $0.48. Chatham Lodging Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Q2 FFO was $0.48 per share, ahead of the $0.45 analyst estimate and up from $0.36 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $32.7 million, while AFFO per diluted share surged 22% to $0.48. Positive Sentiment: Hotel demand and profitability strengthened: Comparable second-quarter RevPAR rose more than 3% to a record $158, with a 47% GOP margin and a 41% hotel EBITDA margin. July RevPAR climbed 10% to $169 across 39 hotels, suggesting continued momentum into the third quarter. Chatham Lodging Q2 Net Income Rises as RevPAR Hits Record

Comparable second-quarter RevPAR rose more than 3% to a record $158, with a 47% GOP margin and a 41% hotel EBITDA margin. July RevPAR climbed 10% to $169 across 39 hotels, suggesting continued momentum into the third quarter. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and capital returns support sentiment: Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $312 million to $316 million, broadly in line with consensus, and EPS guidance of $1.28 to $1.34, above the $1.27 consensus. The company also repurchased approximately 300,000 shares and declared a $0.10 quarterly common dividend. Chatham Lodging Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $312 million to $316 million, broadly in line with consensus, and EPS guidance of $1.28 to $1.34, above the $1.27 consensus. The company also repurchased approximately 300,000 shares and declared a $0.10 quarterly common dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Despite improved results, reported profitability remains modest, with a 3.14% net margin and 1.18% return on equity. Investors will also weigh the company’s continued lodging-sector sensitivity and its ability to sustain July’s stronger RevPAR growth. Chatham Lodging Trust Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,197 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a P/E ratio of 677.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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