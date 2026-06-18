Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

CHKP stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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