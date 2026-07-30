Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.5 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.050-10.850 EPS.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of CHKP traded down $16.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 706,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.81.

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. PCM Encore LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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