Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.050-10.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.430-2.530 EPS.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $16.46 on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 706,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $210.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $145.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $135.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Check Point Software Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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