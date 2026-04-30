Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Check Point Software Technologies' conference call:

The company's comprehensive go-to-market changes disrupted sales execution and materially hurt appliance/firewall new-business bookings, prompting a reduction to full‑year revenue expectations and a near‑term headwind concentrated in Q2‑2026.

The company's comprehensive disrupted sales execution and materially hurt appliance/firewall new-business bookings, prompting a reduction to full‑year revenue expectations and a near‑term headwind concentrated in Q2‑2026. Subscription revenue remained strong (11% growth) with emerging technologies—email security, CTEM and SASE—showing ~40–45% ARR/calculated billings growth, which management expects to drive subscription re‑acceleration and bookings in the back half of the year.

remained strong (11% growth) with emerging technologies—email security, CTEM and SASE—showing ~40–45% ARR/calculated billings growth, which management expects to drive subscription re‑acceleration and bookings in the back half of the year. Financials showed resilience: non‑GAAP EPS up 13% to $2.50, adjusted free cash flow up 11% to $457M (beating midpoint by $70M), cash/securities of $4.4B, and $325M of share repurchases, supporting balance‑sheet flexibility and shareholder returns.

Financials showed resilience: non‑GAAP EPS up 13% to $2.50, adjusted free cash flow up 11% to $457M (beating midpoint by $70M), cash/securities of $4.4B, and $325M of share repurchases, supporting balance‑sheet flexibility and shareholder returns. Check Point is investing heavily in an AI security pillar—launching the AI Defense Plane, an AI Factory Security Blueprint (NVIDIA integration) and a Gemini Enterprise partnership with Google Cloud—but management says commercialization is early and AI security revenue will be modest in 2026, becoming more material in 2027.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $27.49 on Thursday, hitting $112.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,445,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,120. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $233.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Key Stories Impacting Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Check Point reported EPS of $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.40 and posted 13% higher quarterly profit driven by double‑digit subscription growth, showing profitability and subscription momentum. Reuters: Profit Beats

Q1 earnings beat — Check Point reported EPS of $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.40 and posted 13% higher quarterly profit driven by double‑digit subscription growth, showing profitability and subscription momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product/government market win — Check Point’s Infinity Platform for Government achieved GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable market in public-sector customers that require vetted cloud/cybersecurity solutions. PR Newswire: GovRAMP

Product/government market win — Check Point’s Infinity Platform for Government achieved GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable market in public-sector customers that require vetted cloud/cybersecurity solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed metrics & filings available — The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and call transcript; revenues were $668.4M and overall billings/details are in the press deck for investors to parse. Earnings Release & Slides

Detailed metrics & filings available — The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and call transcript; revenues were $668.4M and overall billings/details are in the press deck for investors to parse. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups — Several outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context for the quarter; useful for modeling but not immediate market-moving by itself. Zacks: Key Metrics

Analyst write-ups — Several outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context for the quarter; useful for modeling but not immediate market-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and billings missed expectations — Revenue came in slightly below consensus ($668.4M vs. ~$672.6M) and billings were also cited as a miss, which raises near-term growth concerns despite the EPS beat. Investor's Business Daily: Revenue & Billings Miss

Revenue and billings missed expectations — Revenue came in slightly below consensus ($668.4M vs. ~$672.6M) and billings were also cited as a miss, which raises near-term growth concerns despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Company cut 2026 revenue outlook — Management trimmed its full‑year revenue guidance, increasing uncertainty around growth and weighing on sentiment. Reuters: Cuts 2026 Revenue Outlook

Company cut 2026 revenue outlook — Management trimmed its full‑year revenue guidance, increasing uncertainty around growth and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Piper Sandler lowered CHKP from Overweight to Neutral and set a $120 price target, signaling reduced conviction from a sell‑side firm. The Fly: Piper Sandler Downgrade

Analyst downgrade — Piper Sandler lowered CHKP from Overweight to Neutral and set a $120 price target, signaling reduced conviction from a sell‑side firm. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — A large spike in put buying (~2,308 puts, ~+126% vs typical) suggests traders were positioning for further downside or protection ahead of/after the print. (Options volume reported in early trading.)

Unusual options activity — A large spike in put buying (~2,308 puts, ~+126% vs typical) suggests traders were positioning for further downside or protection ahead of/after the print. (Options volume reported in early trading.) Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry — Block & Leviton announced an investigation into possible securities law violations, which can raise legal risk and investor anxiety even if it’s early‑stage. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Hardworking Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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